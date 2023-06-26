Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) Shares Gap Down to $676.97

Shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $676.97, but opened at $654.07. Coca-Cola Consolidated shares last traded at $654.07, with a volume of 996 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Coca-Cola Consolidated in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Stock Down 1.7 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $633.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $558.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.91.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Cuts Dividend

Coca-Cola Consolidated ( NASDAQ:COKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $16.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 49.66%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s payout ratio is currently 4.13%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coca-Cola Consolidated

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the first quarter valued at $214,000. Warther Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 125.7% in the 1st quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 1st quarter worth approximately $401,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 5.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,292,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 0.5% in the first quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 18,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,060,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 39.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as sparling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

Further Reading

