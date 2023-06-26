CoinLoan (CLT) 1-Day Volume Tops $663.87

CoinLoan (CLT) traded 17.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. Over the last seven days, CoinLoan has traded 54.1% lower against the US dollar. CoinLoan has a total market cap of $2.19 million and approximately $663.87 worth of CoinLoan was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoinLoan token can now be purchased for approximately $1.12 or 0.00003710 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CoinLoan alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001166 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000029 BTC.

CoinLoan Profile

CoinLoan’s genesis date was August 19th, 2017. CoinLoan’s total supply is 22,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,950,000 tokens. CoinLoan’s official Twitter account is @coin_loan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CoinLoan is https://reddit.com/r/coinloan and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for CoinLoan is coinloan.io. CoinLoan’s official message board is blog.coinloan.io.

CoinLoan Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinLoan is a crypto lending platform that allows borrowing crypto-backed loans and earning interest on different crypto assets.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinLoan directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinLoan should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinLoan using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CoinLoan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinLoan and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.