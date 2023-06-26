Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 21,140 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 190.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,140 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises about 4.9% of Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $10,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. First American Trust FSB lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 4,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 487.1% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,924,000 after acquiring an additional 27,805 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 18,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 8,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Planning Corporation acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of QQQ opened at $362.33 on Monday. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $254.26 and a 12-month high of $372.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $341.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $320.96.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a $0.504 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

