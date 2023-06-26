Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 3,316 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 44.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,316 shares during the quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MUB. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 524.4% in the fourth quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $106.95 on Monday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $101.35 and a 1 year high of $108.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.75.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.