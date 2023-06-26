Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 35,597 iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 35,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI China ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI China ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MCHI opened at $44.18 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.49. iShares MSCI China ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.02 and a fifty-two week high of $57.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.65.

iShares MSCI China ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares MSCI China ETF

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.4292 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

(Get Rating)

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.