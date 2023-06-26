Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BMY. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America increased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.62.

Shares of BMY opened at $65.10 on Monday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $63.07 and a twelve month high of $81.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.67. The company has a market cap of $136.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.44.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.75% and a net margin of 15.95%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.47%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $3,378,818.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,202,182.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

