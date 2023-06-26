Comparing B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC) & Wearable Devices (NASDAQ:WLDS)

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC – Get Rating) and Wearable Devices (NASDAQ:WLDS – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares B.O.S. Better Online Solutions and Wearable Devices’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio B.O.S. Better Online Solutions $41.51 million 0.45 $1.28 million $0.28 11.82 Wearable Devices $50,000.00 394.36 -$6.50 million N/A N/A

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Wearable Devices.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score B.O.S. Better Online Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Wearable Devices 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings for B.O.S. Better Online Solutions and Wearable Devices, as reported by MarketBeat.

Profitability

This table compares B.O.S. Better Online Solutions and Wearable Devices’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets B.O.S. Better Online Solutions 3.78% 9.85% 5.52% Wearable Devices N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

14.0% of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.9% of Wearable Devices shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions beats Wearable Devices on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About B.O.S. Better Online Solutions

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides intelligent robotics, radio frequency identification (RFID), and supply chain solutions for enterprises worldwide. The Intelligent Robotics Division provides custom-made machines for industrial automation and assembly of products and packing that offer technological solutions. The RFID Division provides hardware products, such as thermal and barcode printers; RFID and barcode scanners and readers; wireless, mobile, and forklift terminals; wireless infrastructure; active and passive RFID tags; ribbons, labels, and tags; and RFID systems for libraries. It also develops Warehouse Management System, a data collection solution for logistics management in logistic centers and warehouses; RFID-based systems for tracking inventory in a produce packing house; automatic systems for industrial packing lines; automatic systems to track the production line; and automatic systems to identify and track vehicles for transportation-related settings. In addition, this segment provides maintenance and repair services for data collection equipment, as well as warehouse and on-site service plans; on-site inventory count services in various fields; and asset tagging and counting services for corporate and governmental entities. The Supply Chain Division offers electro-mechanical components, electronics components, communications products, and components consolidation services to aerospace, defense, and other industries. This segment also provides inventory and quality control management of components entering production lines; and inventory management services for ongoing projects, including warehouse functions. The company markets its products through direct sales and sales agents, as well as through distributors. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Rishon LeZion, Israel.

About Wearable Devices

Wearable Devices Ltd. engages in the development of a non-invasive neural input interface for controlling digital devices using subtle touchless finger movements. The company offers Mudra Inspire development kits that enable users to control digital devices, including consumer electronics, smart watches, smartphones, AR glasses, VR headsets, televisions, personal computers and laptop computers, drones, robots, and others through finger movements and hand gestures. It serves consumer electronics companies, industrial companies, information technology and software solutions providers, software development studios, academia and research universities, and B2C market. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Yokneam Illit, Israel.

