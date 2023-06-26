Comparing Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) and Decision Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:DECN)

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) and Decision Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:DECN – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Doximity has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Decision Diagnostics has a beta of -1.42, suggesting that its stock price is 242% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Doximity and Decision Diagnostics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Doximity $419.05 million 14.89 $112.82 million $0.52 61.63 Decision Diagnostics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Doximity has higher revenue and earnings than Decision Diagnostics.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Doximity and Decision Diagnostics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Doximity 3 4 3 0 2.00 Decision Diagnostics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Doximity currently has a consensus price target of $36.82, indicating a potential upside of 14.88%. Given Doximity’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Doximity is more favorable than Decision Diagnostics.

Profitability

This table compares Doximity and Decision Diagnostics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Doximity 26.92% 12.74% 10.94% Decision Diagnostics N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.2% of Doximity shares are held by institutional investors. 39.4% of Doximity shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Doximity beats Decision Diagnostics on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Doximity

(Get Rating)

Doximity, Inc. operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers. It primarily serves pharmaceutical manufacturers and healthcare systems. The company was formerly known as 3MD Communications, Inc. and changed its name to Doximity, Inc. in June 2010. Doximity, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Decision Diagnostics

(Get Rating)

Decision Diagnostics Corp. engages in prescription and non-prescription diagnostics and home testing products. It provides blood glucose home testing test strips and exciting new concepts for blood testing monitors. The company diagnostics also provides smart phone based electronic medical record applications which allow physicians to carry access and update their patients’ histories, medication data and best care guidelines at the point of care. Decision Diagnostics was founded on July 6, 2000 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

