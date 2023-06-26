Comparing TPT Global Tech (OTCMKTS:TPTW) & Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX)

TPT Global Tech (OTCMKTS:TPTW – Get Rating) and Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for TPT Global Tech and Lantronix, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get TPT Global Tech alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TPT Global Tech 0 0 0 0 N/A Lantronix 0 0 2 0 3.00

Lantronix has a consensus target price of $9.33, indicating a potential upside of 117.05%. Given Lantronix’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lantronix is more favorable than TPT Global Tech.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TPT Global Tech N/A N/A N/A Lantronix -3.65% -6.08% -3.29%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares TPT Global Tech and Lantronix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

38.5% of Lantronix shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.5% of TPT Global Tech shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.3% of Lantronix shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TPT Global Tech and Lantronix’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TPT Global Tech N/A N/A N/A ($15.22) 0.00 Lantronix $129.65 million 1.21 -$5.36 million ($0.13) -33.08

TPT Global Tech has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lantronix. Lantronix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TPT Global Tech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About TPT Global Tech

(Get Rating)

TPT Global Tech, Inc. operates as a media content hub for domestic and international syndication technology/telecommunications companies worldwide. It also provides technology solutions for businesses. The company offers software as a service (SaaS), technology platform as a service (PAAS), cloud-based unified communication as a service (UCaaS), and carrier-grade performance and support services for businesses over its private IP MPLS fiber and wireless network. Its cloud-based UCaaS services allow businesses to access voice, data, media, and collaboration in technology markets. In addition, the company distributes pre-paid cellphone services, mobile phones, cellphone accessories, and global roaming cellphones for nationwide mobile virtual network operators and independent sales organization. Additionally, it offers mobile TV, phone, Internet, fiber optic, wireless, hosted PBX, Wi-Fi, Wi-Max, engineering, cabling, wiring, and cloud services; hosted firewall and managed MPLS service technologies; and enterprise-class integrated solutions for manufacturers, retailers, and distributors. Further, the company provides cloud unified businesses services that delivers global TV broadcast and social media platform utilizing a mobile app technology on its proprietary content delivery network; and creates original live action and animated content productions for television, theatrical, home entertainment, and new media markets, as well as operates as an Internet service provider. Additionally, it develops point-of-care diagnostics or testing products, including SANIQuik, a sanitizing unit and QuikLAB mobile laboratories. The company was formerly known as Ally Pharma US, Inc. and changed its name to TPT Global Tech, Inc. in December 2014. TPT Global Tech, Inc. is based in San Diego, California.

About Lantronix

(Get Rating)

Lantronix, Inc. provides solutions for video surveillance, traffic management, infotainment systems, robotics, edge computing, and remote environment management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT System Solutions, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; Embedded IoT Modules, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and Software and Engineering Services offers SaaS platform enables customers to deploy, monitor, manage, and automate across their global deployments through a single platform login. It also offers telematics devices, which provides power efficient products designed to support communications across interfaces and industrial protocols for vehicle, fleet, and asset tracking and management; network switches, media converters, power over ethernet, NICS and optical SFPs, system on modules, single board computers, and development kits; and services for mechanical, hardware, and software engineering for camera, audio, and artificial intelligence/machine learning development. In addition, the company's REM products include out-of-band management, console management, power management, and IP connected keyboard-video-mouse products that offers remote access to IT and networking infrastructure deployed in test labs, data centers, branch offices, remote sites, and server rooms. Lantronix, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Receive News & Ratings for TPT Global Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPT Global Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.