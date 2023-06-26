Connable Office Inc. Has $2.14 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Connable Office Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,456 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $2,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JCI. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,593,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 23.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 7,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 371,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,329,000 after acquiring an additional 12,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Controls International

In other Johnson Controls International news, CFO Olivier Leonetti sold 30,997 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total transaction of $1,932,972.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,345,566.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Johnson Controls International news, CFO Olivier Leonetti sold 30,997 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total transaction of $1,932,972.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,345,566.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 14,253 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $898,224.06. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,411.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Stock Down 0.5 %

JCI stock opened at $64.99 on Monday. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $45.52 and a twelve month high of $69.60. The company has a market cap of $44.59 billion, a PE ratio of 32.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 73.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered Johnson Controls International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.31.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

