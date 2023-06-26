Connable Office Inc. Has $3.54 Million Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Connable Office Inc. cut its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 756 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies accounts for approximately 0.5% of Connable Office Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $3,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.3% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 172,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,902,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. City Holding Co. increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.5% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 26,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 8.2% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 103,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,457,000 after purchasing an additional 7,849 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 5.3% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 165,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,221,000 after purchasing an additional 8,408 shares during the period. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.7% in the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 24,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RTX. Citigroup boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.88.

Shares of RTX opened at $96.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $140.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $80.27 and a one year high of $108.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.38.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.98 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 8.08%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 62.93%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

