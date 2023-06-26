Connable Office Inc. Has $51.50 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Connable Office Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,140,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,548 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 7.5% of Connable Office Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $51,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 20,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Group grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 67,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

VEA opened at $45.20 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.42 and a one year high of $47.55.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

