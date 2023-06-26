Connable Office Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Connable Office Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Rating) by 156.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 326,693 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 199,496 shares during the period. iShares MSCI China ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Connable Office Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Connable Office Inc. owned about 0.19% of iShares MSCI China ETF worth $16,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI China ETF stock opened at $44.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.65. iShares MSCI China ETF has a twelve month low of $35.02 and a twelve month high of $57.08.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.4292 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

