Connable Office Inc. Invests $819,000 in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Connable Office Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 18,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $819,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 6,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 14,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 11,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 38,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA KRE opened at $39.91 on Monday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52-week low of $34.52 and a 52-week high of $68.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.79 and a 200-day moving average of $50.42.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.