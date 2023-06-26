Connable Office Inc. Reduces Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Connable Office Inc. lessened its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,633 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 6,609 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips accounts for 0.8% of Connable Office Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $5,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 98,832.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,584,373 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,012,956,000 after purchasing an additional 8,575,696 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,647,723 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,964,432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497,750 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,338,622 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $751,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555,634 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 6,475.2% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,375,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth about $207,728,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Societe Generale upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $128.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.32.

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:COP opened at $100.01 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.99 and a 200 day moving average of $107.31. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $78.30 and a 52 week high of $138.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.31.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $15.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.06 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 32.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.27 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 26th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 16.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total transaction of $102,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,665.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

