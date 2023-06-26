Contrasting Northeast Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:NECB) and Pioneer Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBFS)

Northeast Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:NECB – Get Rating) and Pioneer Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBFS – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Northeast Community Bancorp and Pioneer Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Northeast Community Bancorp alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northeast Community Bancorp 36.06% 12.47% 2.39% Pioneer Bancorp 25.26% 8.03% 1.01%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

36.9% of Northeast Community Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.4% of Pioneer Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Northeast Community Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Pioneer Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Earnings & Valuation

Northeast Community Bancorp has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pioneer Bancorp has a beta of 0.37, meaning that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Northeast Community Bancorp and Pioneer Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northeast Community Bancorp $73.68 million 2.91 $24.84 million $2.15 6.62 Pioneer Bancorp $57.92 million 4.00 $10.28 million N/A N/A

Northeast Community Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Pioneer Bancorp.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Northeast Community Bancorp and Pioneer Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northeast Community Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00 Pioneer Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Northeast Community Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.41%. Given Northeast Community Bancorp’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Northeast Community Bancorp is more favorable than Pioneer Bancorp.

Summary

Northeast Community Bancorp beats Pioneer Bancorp on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Northeast Community Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for NorthEast Community Bank that provides financial services for individuals and businesses. It accepts various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and non-interest bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposits. The company also offers construction, commercial and industrial, multifamily and mixed-use real estate, non-residential real estate loans, and consumer loans. In addition, it invests in various types of liquid assets, including U.S. Treasury obligations, municipal securities, deposits at the Federal Home Loan Bank of New York, and certificates of deposit of federally insured institutions, as well as securities of various federal agencies, and of state and municipal governments. Further, the company offers financial planning and investment advisory services; and life insurance products and fixed-rate annuities. It operates full-service branches located in Bronx, New York, Orange, Rockland, and Sullivan Counties in New York and Essex, Middlesex, and Norfolk Counties in Massachusetts; and loan production offices located in White Plains, New York, and New City counties in New York and Danvers, Massachusetts. The company was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in White Plains, New York.

About Pioneer Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company for Pioneer Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services in New York. The company accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, one- to four-family residential real estate, home equity, and consumer loans; and home equity lines of credit. The company also invests in the U.S. governmental securities, fixed rate collateralized mortgage obligations, mortgage-backed securities, fixed-rate investment grade bonds, and equity securities. In addition, the company offers personal and commercial insurance products, including homeowners, automobile, and comprehensive business insurance; employee benefit products and services, such as group health, dental, disability, and life insurance products, as well as defined contribution, defined benefit administration, and human resource management services; and wealth management services comprising investment advice, retirement income planning, estate planning, business succession, and employer retirement planning. The company was founded in 1889 and is based in Albany, New York. Pioneer Bancorp, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Pioneer Bancorp, MHC.

Receive News & Ratings for Northeast Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northeast Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.