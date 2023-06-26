Contrasting Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR) & NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS)

Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR – Get Rating) and NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Sphere Entertainment and NeoGames, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sphere Entertainment 0 3 0 0 2.00 NeoGames 1 4 1 0 2.00

Sphere Entertainment currently has a consensus price target of $25.00, indicating a potential downside of 9.16%. NeoGames has a consensus price target of $18.75, indicating a potential downside of 29.96%. Given Sphere Entertainment’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sphere Entertainment is more favorable than NeoGames.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Volatility and Risk

73.4% of Sphere Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. 24.6% of Sphere Entertainment shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Sphere Entertainment has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NeoGames has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sphere Entertainment and NeoGames’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sphere Entertainment $1.72 billion 0.55 -$194.40 million ($3.99) -6.90 NeoGames $165.70 million 5.52 -$18.97 million ($0.67) -39.95

NeoGames has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sphere Entertainment. NeoGames is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sphere Entertainment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Sphere Entertainment and NeoGames’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sphere Entertainment -7.20% -3.21% -1.12% NeoGames -9.38% 10.94% 3.21%

Summary

NeoGames beats Sphere Entertainment on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sphere Entertainment

Sphere Entertainment Co. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre. The company also operates 70 entertainment dining and nightlife venues spanning 20 markets across five continents under the Tao, Marquee, Lavo, Beauty & Essex, Cathédrale, Hakkasan, and Omnia brand names; and creates and operates New England's premier music festival. In addition, it features the Radio City Rockettes, which serves as the star for its Christmas Spectacular at Radio City Music Hall. The company was formerly known as Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. and changed its name to Sphere Entertainment Co. in April 2023. Sphere Entertainment Co. was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.

About NeoGames

NeoGames S.A. provides iLottery solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of games through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices. It also develops and operates online lotteries and games that allows lottery operators to distribute lottery products through online sales channels using the company's technology. In addition, the company offers software development and platform services; and regulation and compliance, payment processing, risk management, player relationship management, and player value optimization services. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

