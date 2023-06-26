Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,496 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.12.

Shares of NYSE:BK traded up $0.11 on Monday, hitting $42.95. The company had a trading volume of 578,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,567,458. The company has a market cap of $33.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.36 and a 200 day moving average of $45.67. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $36.22 and a 52-week high of $52.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.84%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

