Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. cut its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,006 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,492,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,424,424,000 after acquiring an additional 444,552 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,696,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,335,747,000 after purchasing an additional 174,789 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 4.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,319,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,477,460,000 after purchasing an additional 259,896 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,335,602 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,363,708,000 after buying an additional 430,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,174,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,249,634,000 after buying an additional 129,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on BlackRock from $868.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $800.00 to $779.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on BlackRock from $763.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $760.00 to $740.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $750.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $755.92.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

BlackRock Stock Performance

In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total transaction of $2,088,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,629,672. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total transaction of $2,088,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,629,672. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total value of $24,862,405.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,363,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BLK traded up $2.98 during trading on Monday, hitting $683.43. The company had a trading volume of 68,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,549. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $669.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $689.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 4.20. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $503.12 and a 12 month high of $785.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.27.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.22. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 28.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.28 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.03%.

BlackRock Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.