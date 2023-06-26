Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Has $820,000 Stock Holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 25,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,619 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 29,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 5,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,283,000.

NYSEARCA:FBND traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $45.62. 49,966 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 655,404. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $43.25 and a twelve month high of $48.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.68 and a 200 day moving average of $45.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $0.151 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

