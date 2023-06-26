Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 1,053 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,053 shares during the quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $219,000. Hills Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Security National Bank raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.1% in the first quarter. Security National Bank now owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 279.8% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 11,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 8,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 93.1% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVW stock traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $68.97. The company had a trading volume of 309,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,773,453. The firm has a market cap of $32.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.93. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $55.30 and a twelve month high of $71.81.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

