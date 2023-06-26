Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 1,257 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,257 shares during the quarter. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF accounts for 1.2% of Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $2,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LMBS. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,740,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,169,000 after acquiring an additional 594,694 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $24,351,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,615,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,207,000 after acquiring an additional 456,269 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $6,349,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 724,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,328,000 after purchasing an additional 195,150 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ LMBS traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.88. The company had a trading volume of 152,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,014. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $46.62 and a 52 week high of $48.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.92.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.