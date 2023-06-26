Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 83 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,920 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,885,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,840,580,000 after acquiring an additional 289,110 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,849,054 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,821,626,000 after acquiring an additional 382,510 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,387,684 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,132,545,000 after acquiring an additional 11,855 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 81,305.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,907,328 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $927,896,000 after buying an additional 1,904,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 886,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $431,176,000 after buying an additional 188,100 shares in the last quarter. 75.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $478.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $422.00 to $419.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $546.00 to $579.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $494.79.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE LMT traded down $10.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $449.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 328,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,271,575. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $460.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $469.12. The stock has a market cap of $113.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.67. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $373.67 and a 52 week high of $508.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.08 by $0.35. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 67.75%. The firm had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 54.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total transaction of $1,173,598.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,186,547.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 506 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $495.17 per share, for a total transaction of $250,556.02. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,331.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total transaction of $1,173,598.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,186,547.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

See Also

