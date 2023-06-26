Coya Therapeutics, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:COYA) Lock-Up Period Set To End Tomorrow

Coya Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:COYA – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, June 27th. Coya Therapeutics had issued 3,050,000 shares in its public offering on December 29th. The total size of the offering was $15,250,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.
Analyst Ratings Changes
COYA has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Coya Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on Coya Therapeutics from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th.
Coya Therapeutics Stock Performance
COYA opened at $4.69 on Monday. Coya Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.68 and a 12-month high of $8.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.79.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coya Therapeutics
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Coya Therapeutics stock. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:COYA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 560,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,653,000. Coya Therapeutics comprises 0.9% of AIGH Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. AIGH Capital Management LLC owned about 5.79% of Coya Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 11.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Coya Therapeutics Company Profile
Coya Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of proprietary medicinal products to modulate the function of regulatory T cells (Tregs). The company's product candidate pipeline is based on therapeutic modalities, such as Treg-enhancing biologics, Treg-derived exosomes, and autologous Treg cell therapy.
Featured Stories
- Get a free research report on Coya Therapeutics from StockNews.com
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/19 – 6/23
- CarMax Stock Flying On Earnings Beat, Return Of The Highs?
- Commercial Metals Company Shakes Off The Rust: Confirms Uptrend
- Smith & Wesson, A Timeless Value Play At Decade Lows
- Five stocks we like better than Coya Therapeutics
Receive News & Ratings for Coya Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coya Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.