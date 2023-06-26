CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
Shares of CPSH opened at $2.85 on Friday. CPS Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $4.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.88. The company has a market cap of $41.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.71.
CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $7.10 million for the quarter.
CPS Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing or Internet, telecommunications, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas end markets. The firm focuses on the design, manufacture, and sale of custom metal matrix composite components.
