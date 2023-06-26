CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

CPS Technologies Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of CPSH opened at $2.85 on Friday. CPS Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $4.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.88. The company has a market cap of $41.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.71.

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $7.10 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPSH. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of CPS Technologies by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 5,420 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in CPS Technologies by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 7,031 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CPS Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CPS Technologies by 125.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CPS Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. 11.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CPS Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing or Internet, telecommunications, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas end markets. The firm focuses on the design, manufacture, and sale of custom metal matrix composite components.

