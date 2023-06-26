Cranswick (LON:CWK) Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to “Outperform”

Cranswick (LON:CWK – Get Rating) was upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a GBX 4,000 ($51.18) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 3,400 ($43.51). Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 22.25% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CWK. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,800 ($48.62) price target on shares of Cranswick in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Cranswick in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Get Cranswick alerts:

Cranswick Stock Performance

CWK traded up GBX 72 ($0.92) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 3,272 ($41.87). The stock had a trading volume of 32,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,820. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,573.08, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.72. Cranswick has a twelve month low of GBX 2,548 ($32.60) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,394 ($43.43). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,206.54 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,124.83.

Cranswick Company Profile

Cranswick plc manufactures and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and coated chicken, ready to eat chicken, charcuterie, houmous and dips, and olives and antipasti, gourmet sausages, cooked meats, gourmet pastries, and ingredients, as well as cheeses and pasta.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cranswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cranswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.