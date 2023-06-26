Credit Suisse Group Increases Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Price Target to $16.00

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Credit Suisse Group from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. 92 Resources reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Fastly in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Fastly from $16.00 to $26.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Fastly in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Fastly from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fastly presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.25.

Fastly Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FSLY opened at $15.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -11.06 and a beta of 1.31. Fastly has a 12 month low of $7.15 and a 12 month high of $18.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 5.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fastly

Fastly ( NYSE:FSLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $117.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.17 million. Fastly had a negative net margin of 38.22% and a negative return on equity of 20.22%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fastly will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fastly news, insider Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total transaction of $187,091.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,563,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,010,109.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Brett Shirk sold 4,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total transaction of $71,878.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 320,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,300,161.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total transaction of $187,091.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,563,849 shares in the company, valued at $110,010,109.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 236,779 shares of company stock valued at $3,482,797 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fastly by 5.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,899,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,843,000 after buying an additional 582,897 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Fastly by 27.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,916,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,833,000 after buying an additional 2,111,822 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Fastly in the fourth quarter worth $42,697,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Fastly in the fourth quarter worth $30,870,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Fastly by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,098,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,378,000 after buying an additional 695,254 shares during the last quarter. 65.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge compute, edge delivery, edge security, edge applications like load balancing and image optimization, video on demand, and managed edge delivery. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

