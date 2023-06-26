Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) Receives $14.11 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.11.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research report on Thursday, June 1st.

Shares of Credo Technology Group stock opened at $17.44 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.01 and a 200-day moving average of $12.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -158.55 and a beta of 1.93. Credo Technology Group has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $19.46.

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $32.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.00 million. Credo Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 8.98%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Credo Technology Group will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Credo Technology Group news, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 240,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total value of $2,522,400.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,204,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,214,097 shares in the company, valued at $43,390,309.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 240,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total transaction of $2,522,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,204,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,017,061 shares of company stock worth $32,108,681. 34.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 13,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 11.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Credo Technology Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Credo Technology Group in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.04% of the company’s stock.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.

