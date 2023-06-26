Critical Comparison: AcuityAds (ILLM) vs. The Competition

AcuityAds (NASDAQ:ILLM – Get Rating) is one of 144 publicly-traded companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare AcuityAds to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.8% of AcuityAds shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.1% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by institutional investors. 12.0% of AcuityAds shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.6% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get AcuityAds alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for AcuityAds and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AcuityAds 0 0 1 0 3.00 AcuityAds Competitors 548 3162 5098 81 2.53

Valuation & Earnings

AcuityAds presently has a consensus price target of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 54.32%. As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 23.84%. Given AcuityAds’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe AcuityAds is more favorable than its peers.

This table compares AcuityAds and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio AcuityAds $93.10 million -$580,000.00 162.00 AcuityAds Competitors $932.70 million -$65.14 million -8.51

AcuityAds’ peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than AcuityAds. AcuityAds is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares AcuityAds and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AcuityAds -0.40% -4.93% -3.75% AcuityAds Competitors -95.49% -2,009.27% -210.87%

Volatility and Risk

AcuityAds has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AcuityAds’ peers have a beta of 1.31, indicating that their average stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

AcuityAds beats its peers on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About AcuityAds

(Get Rating)

AcuityAds Holdings Inc., a technology company, provides digital media solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying. In addition, the company offers illumin, an advertising automation technology that provides planning, media buying, and omnichannel intelligence; and allows advertisers to map their consumer journey playbooks across screens and execute in real-time using programmatic technology. It serves Fortune 500 enterprises and small to mid-sized businesses. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for AcuityAds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AcuityAds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.