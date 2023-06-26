Cronos (CRO) Price Reaches $0.0571

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 26th. Cronos has a total market capitalization of $1.44 billion and $9.67 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cronos has traded 6.5% higher against the dollar. One Cronos token can now be bought for about $0.0571 or 0.00000188 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00044552 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00030829 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00014264 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000167 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00005238 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003417 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000890 BTC.

About Cronos

Cronos (CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain.

Cronos Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

