Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. William Blair started coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Friday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Curtiss-Wright presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.80.
Curtiss-Wright Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE:CW traded up $0.66 during trading on Monday, reaching $173.66. 89,420 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,833. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $168.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.22. Curtiss-Wright has a 52-week low of $125.91 and a 52-week high of $182.55.
Institutional Trading of Curtiss-Wright
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 26.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 303 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 81.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Curtiss-Wright
Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.
