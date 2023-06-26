Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. William Blair started coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Friday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Curtiss-Wright presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.80.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Curtiss-Wright Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CW traded up $0.66 during trading on Monday, reaching $173.66. 89,420 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,833. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $168.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.22. Curtiss-Wright has a 52-week low of $125.91 and a 52-week high of $182.55.

Institutional Trading of Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $631.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 26.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 303 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 81.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Curtiss-Wright

(Get Rating)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.