CWA Asset Management Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,096 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 289 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $160.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,913. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.31. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $142.48 and a 52-week high of $178.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

