CWA Asset Management Group LLC Sells 33,627 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC cut its holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,627 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $2,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Motco lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 1,025.4% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 170.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 7.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BTI traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $33.09. 372,489 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,197,985. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12-month low of $31.64 and a 12-month high of $44.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th.

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

