CWA Asset Management Group LLC Trims Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lowered its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 132,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,550 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $5,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Altria Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 159,134,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,425,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,790 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,579,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,957,671,000 after purchasing an additional 513,208 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,066,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,861,000 after buying an additional 3,516,646 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,184,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,259,000 after buying an additional 218,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 5.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,517,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,002,000 after buying an additional 1,192,266 shares during the period. 58.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MO has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.67.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of MO traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,500,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,870,637. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.75. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.35 and a 52 week high of $51.57. The company has a market capitalization of $77.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 245.43% and a net margin of 22.44%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.64%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 120.90%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

