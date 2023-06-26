Czech National Bank Acquires 548 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Czech National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 210,324 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $9,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in Altria Group by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 140,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,692,000 after buying an additional 6,588 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Altria Group by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,630,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,243,000 after buying an additional 116,654 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 14,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 80.2% in the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 43,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 19,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,156,000. 58.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on MO. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.67.

Altria Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $43.53 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.35 and a 12 month high of $51.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.75.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 245.43% and a net margin of 22.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. Analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 120.90%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

