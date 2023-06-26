Czech National Bank Boosts Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Czech National Bank boosted its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,905 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 440 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Amgen were worth $15,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $378,000. Threadgill Financial LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in Amgen by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 55,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,672,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,152 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $227.11 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $229.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.79. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $211.71 and a 12 month high of $296.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a return on equity of 248.47% and a net margin of 30.23%. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus reduced their price target on Amgen from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com lowered Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.31.

About Amgen

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

