Czech National Bank Boosts Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Czech National Bank increased its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Linde were worth $20,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Linde during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Linde during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Linde during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in Linde by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in Linde by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 80.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LIN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Linde from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Linde from $380.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.13.

In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total transaction of $734,222.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,325.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Linde news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total value of $814,017.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,881,847.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total value of $734,222.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,043,325.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 64,117 shares of company stock worth $23,861,511 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LIN opened at $370.59 on Monday. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $262.47 and a 12 month high of $378.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $365.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $346.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $181.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.13, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.84.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.30. Linde had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 13.46%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.60%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

