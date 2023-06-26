Czech National Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Czech National Bank lifted its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,247 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Boeing were worth $14,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in Boeing by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 9,279 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.7% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 5,778 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.4% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 60,599 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,757,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 20.0% during the first quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 1,934 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 18.4% during the first quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.22% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $206.60 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $207.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.25. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $120.99 and a 52-week high of $223.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.75) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. SpectralCast reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total value of $84,196.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,109.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

