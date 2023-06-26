Czech National Bank Decreases Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Czech National Bank lowered its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,781 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $10,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 8,788 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 385 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 1.2% during the first quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,958 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,638 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $132.80 on Monday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.92 and a 12 month high of $154.38. The firm has a market cap of $159.35 billion, a PE ratio of 43.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $138.86 and a 200-day moving average of $142.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $19.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.82 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 4.83%. T-Mobile US’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 192,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $25,039,926.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,844,088 shares in the company, valued at $239,749,880.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.93, for a total transaction of $493,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,977 shares in the company, valued at $17,753,938.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 192,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $25,039,926.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,844,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,749,880.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 253,120 shares of company stock worth $33,850,091. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TMUS shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US to $178.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $192.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.33.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

