Czech National Bank Grows Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Czech National Bank lifted its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,832 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $23,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,449,523 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $11,571,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,556 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Salesforce by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,825,733 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $6,447,733,000 after acquiring an additional 585,881 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Salesforce by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,003,836 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,519,719,000 after acquiring an additional 149,012 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,416,910 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,304,561,000 after acquiring an additional 450,250 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,875,409 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,839,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,446 shares during the period. 81.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $209.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $203.67 billion, a PE ratio of 552.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $205.87 and a 200 day moving average of $178.66. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $225.00.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 1st that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to purchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on Salesforce from $162.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.97.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.63, for a total value of $198,309.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,222,102.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.63, for a total value of $198,309.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,222,102.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total transaction of $32,198.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,885.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 771,032 shares of company stock worth $161,582,596 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.