Czech National Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Czech National Bank grew its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 316,906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,381 shares during the period. Tesla comprises 1.6% of Czech National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Tesla were worth $65,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Tesla by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,079,672,000 after purchasing an additional 164,789 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Tesla by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $77,767,000 after acquiring an additional 4,593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TSLA. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $105.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Tesla from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.01.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $252.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $801.66 billion, a PE ratio of 74.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.22. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $314.67.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.31, for a total value of $739,912.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,328,421.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.31, for a total value of $739,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 199,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,328,421.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total value of $19,573,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,608,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,874,765.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 151,230 shares of company stock worth $30,055,907. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

