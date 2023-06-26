Czech National Bank Raises Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 234,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $18,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEE has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $96.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.67.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy Price Performance

In related news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $299,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,770.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 13,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,936.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,699,856.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $299,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,770.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEE opened at $74.17 on Monday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.64 and a 52 week high of $91.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.50.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 55.65%.

About NextEra Energy

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

