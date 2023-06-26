Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $152.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $178.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $183.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $167.70.

Darden Restaurants Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $161.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $157.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Darden Restaurants has a 1-year low of $111.38 and a 1-year high of $168.98.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 47.22%. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Darden Restaurants will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ricardo Cardenas sold 12,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.02, for a total value of $1,974,179.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,304 shares in the company, valued at $7,488,086.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.93, for a total value of $12,147,539.88. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 199,856 shares in the company, valued at $30,763,834.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ricardo Cardenas sold 12,735 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.02, for a total transaction of $1,974,179.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,488,086.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Darden Restaurants

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DRI. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth $270,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Natixis boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 14,448 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 5,814 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,045 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

