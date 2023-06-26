Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target Raised to $178.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $165.00 to $178.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $172.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $173.00 to $177.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $169.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $167.70.

Darden Restaurants Stock Down 0.5 %

DRI opened at $161.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.24. Darden Restaurants has a 1-year low of $111.38 and a 1-year high of $168.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 47.22%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.50%.

Insider Activity

In other Darden Restaurants news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.93, for a total transaction of $12,147,539.88. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 199,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,763,834.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Darden Restaurants news, CEO Ricardo Cardenas sold 12,735 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.02, for a total transaction of $1,974,179.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,488,086.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.93, for a total transaction of $12,147,539.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 199,856 shares in the company, valued at $30,763,834.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Darden Restaurants

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,373,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,911,012,000 after buying an additional 362,658 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,899,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,380,814,000 after acquiring an additional 455,588 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,757,686 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $727,311,000 after buying an additional 763,728 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,561,379 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $396,532,000 after buying an additional 54,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 274.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,428,528 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $376,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,574 shares during the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

Further Reading

