Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) CEO Sells $22,035,331.34 in Stock

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total transaction of $22,035,331.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,126 shares in the company, valued at $45,398,598.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of DE stock traded up $5.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $410.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 786,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,676,520. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $283.81 and a 1-year high of $448.40. The company has a market cap of $120.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $379.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $402.67.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.08. Deere & Company had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 43.11%. The company had revenue of $16.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 31.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 16.78%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DE. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $398.00 to $367.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $520.00 to $492.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $418.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $492.00 to $436.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $442.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $489,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $280,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $546,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $639,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

