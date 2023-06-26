DeFiChain One Day Trading Volume Hits $4.36 Million (DFI)

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 26th. DeFiChain has a total market cap of $258.39 million and approximately $4.36 million worth of DeFiChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeFiChain coin can now be bought for $0.36 or 0.00001186 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DeFiChain has traded 9.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain Coin Profile

DeFiChain’s launch date was May 11th, 2020. DeFiChain’s total supply is 1,035,489,000 coins and its circulating supply is 717,840,469 coins. The Reddit community for DeFiChain is https://reddit.com/r/defiblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeFiChain’s official Twitter account is @defichain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DeFiChain is blog.defichain.com. DeFiChain’s official website is defichain.com.

Buying and Selling DeFiChain

According to CryptoCompare, “DFI coin is a unit of account in DeFiChain, a decentralized blockchain platform focused on enabling fast, transparent, and accessible decentralized financial services. The DeFiChain Foundation issued around 600 million DFI in May 2020, and the platform runs on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism. DeFiChain features high transaction throughput, reliable decentralized governance, and security by anchoring its most recent Merkle root to the Bitcoin blockchain every few minutes. The DeFi Foundation is located in Singapore and is led by experienced blockchain experts Dr. Julian Hosp and U-zyn Chua.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFiChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeFiChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

