Derbend Asset Management Boosts Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Derbend Asset Management raised its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,199 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the quarter. Derbend Asset Management’s holdings in AT&T were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 55.1% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,042,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,329,000 after buying an additional 725,364 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 4,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 759,763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,987,000 after buying an additional 112,078 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $28,443,000. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 147.1% in the first quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 38,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 22,854 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on T shares. HSBC lowered their price target on AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.38.

AT&T Trading Up 0.8 %

AT&T stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,390,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,785,551. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.38 billion, a PE ratio of -12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.66. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $21.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.21.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.12%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -87.40%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

