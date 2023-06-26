Derbend Asset Management Sells 174 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Derbend Asset Management decreased its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,044 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical makes up approximately 1.3% of Derbend Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Derbend Asset Management’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 103.4% during the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $3,656,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,136 shares in the company, valued at $7,844,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $3,656,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,136 shares in the company, valued at $7,844,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 2,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $793,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,359,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,283 shares of company stock worth $22,923,158. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ISRG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $305.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.35.

ISRG traded up $1.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $328.26. 260,691 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,644,455. The company has a market cap of $115.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.42, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.31. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.07 and a 12-month high of $333.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $307.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $271.61.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 20.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

