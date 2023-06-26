Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $24.44

Derwent London Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.44 and last traded at $24.44, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on DWVYF. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Derwent London from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Derwent London from GBX 2,050 ($26.06) to GBX 2,100 ($26.70) in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

Derwent London Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.21.

About Derwent London

Derwent London plc owns 75 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.9 billion as at 30 June 2022, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

