Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Begins Coverage on Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $61.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Iridium Communications from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Iridium Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Iridium Communications from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $65.80.

NASDAQ IRDM opened at $61.71 on Thursday. Iridium Communications has a fifty-two week low of $36.42 and a fifty-two week high of $68.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.59. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 474.73 and a beta of 1.08.

Iridium Communications ( NASDAQ:IRDM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $205.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.98 million. Iridium Communications had a return on equity of 1.38% and a net margin of 2.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Iridium Communications will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Iridium Communications’s payout ratio is currently 400.03%.

In related news, EVP Bryan J. Hartin sold 8,129 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total value of $536,595.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,386,482.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Bryan J. Hartin sold 8,129 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total transaction of $536,595.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,601 shares in the company, valued at $5,386,482.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan J. Hartin sold 27,835 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total value of $1,803,708.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,101 shares in the company, valued at $4,218,544.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 279.4% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Iridium Communications by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,369,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,772,000 after acquiring an additional 54,970 shares during the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC increased its stake in Iridium Communications by 73.9% during the first quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 14,369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 6,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Iridium Communications by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

